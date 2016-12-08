Dr. Mark A. Goldstein | Mercy Personal Physicians

Cardiologist Mark A. Goldstein, M.D., has joined The Heart Center at Mercy Personal Physicians in both Reisterstown and Lutherville. Goldstein is board certified in cardiovascular disease and internal medicine. He earned his medical degree from the University of Illinois, and completed his internship and residency in internal medicine at Sinai Hospital. He completed his fellowship in cardiology at Hahnemann University Hospital and underwent an electrophysiology fellowship in Philadelphia and has practiced locally for more than 20 years.

