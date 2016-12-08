Exxon cites NY AG’s ‘morally vacant’ quip in climate fight

Share this: Email

At a March conference where 20 state attorneys general met to strategize on environmental issues, New York’s Eric Schneiderman said "morally vacant forces" were opposing President Barack Obama’s green agenda. Exxon Mobil Corp. wants those words to haunt him. Schneiderman is leading a multistate probe into whether Exxon’s public disclosures about climate change for decades misled ...