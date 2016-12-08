Jack Byrnes, Josh Adcock and Coral Zapata Ferrer | GWWO

Jack Byrnes and Josh Adcock have joined Baltimore-based GWWO as intern architects and Coral Zapata Ferrer has joined the firm as an assistant graphics specialist

Byrnes recently graduated from the University of Maryland, College Park with a Bachelor of Science in architecture and minor in sustainability. His past experience includes multiple internships with construction management and architecture firms where he gained valuable experience working on a variety of project types including home renovations, mixed-use residential buildings, large commercial facilities, a 24-story research facility, and a large resort project in Turkey.

Zapata Ferrer will assist in the production of renderings, walk-thrus and other materials to support project design and presentation needs. A Puerto Rico native, Zapata Ferrer recently graduated from the Polytechnic University of Puerto Rico with a Bachelor of Architecture. Throughout her studies, she gained valuable experience working with design related software, especially in its application towards restorations and stabilizations. Her experience includes work on the restoration and stabilization of “La Fortaleza,” a 16th century fortress that is now the official residence of the governor of Puerto Rico, and the restoration of the Coat of Arms of Puerto Rico.

Adcock graduated from Morgan State University with a Master of Architecture and Bachelor of Science in architecture and environmental design. He has 10 years of experience in the AEC industry, including work on several project types including higher education facilities, research facilities, commercial retail, multi-family mixed-use buildings, and master planning.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.