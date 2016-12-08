Quantcast
Don't Miss

Marilyn Bentley named Baltimore city court clerk

By: Lauren Kirkwood Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 8, 2016

Marilyn Bentley, who has served as chief deputy clerk of the Baltimore City Circuit Court since May 2015, was named clerk of the circuit court on Thursday. Bentley will fill the vacancy created last month by the death of former clerk Lavinia G. Alexander. “Ms. Bentley’s dedication to all who enter our court and nearly 20 ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]