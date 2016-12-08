Quantcast
Don't Miss

2 lawmakers nominated to fill vacant Md. Senate seats

By: Associated Press December 8, 2016

ANNAPOLIS — Two members of the House of Delegates have been nominated to fill vacant seats in the state Senate. The Montgomery County Democratic Central Committee voted Wednesday night for Del. Will Smith, a Democrat, to replace former Sen. Jamie Raskin, who won Maryland's 8th Congressional District seat. Meanwhile, Del. Barbara Robinson, a Democrat, was nominated for ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]