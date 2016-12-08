Quantcast
Don't Miss

Md. Speaker Busch addresses health questions

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter December 8, 2016

ANNAPOLIS — House Speaker Michael E. Busch said Thursday that he has been treated for a nonlife-threatening illness that resulted in visible weight loss in the last couple of months. Busch, an Anne Arundel Democrat, responded to questions about his health following an appearance at the inaugural of Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh. The Speaker at the ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]