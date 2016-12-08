Ransom & Johnson: Fighting health insurance monopolies  

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



This past summer, MedChi applauded Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh’s announcement that his office had joined the U.S. Department of Justice and other state attorneys general in a lawsuit to block Anthem’s proposed acquisition of Cigna and Aetna’s acquisition of Humana, alleging that the transactions would increase concentration and harm competition across the country. MedChi ...