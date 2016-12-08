Quantcast
Don't Miss

Ransom & Johnson: Fighting health insurance monopolies  

By: Commentary: Stephen Johnson and Gene M. Ransom III December 8, 2016

This past summer, MedChi applauded Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh’s announcement that his office had joined the U.S. Department of Justice and other state attorneys general in a lawsuit to block Anthem’s proposed acquisition of Cigna and Aetna’s acquisition of Humana, alleging that the transactions would increase concentration and harm competition across the country. MedChi ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]