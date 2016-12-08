Those who teach, can

I had the opportunity last week to be one of the instructors for “Police Liability Claims from Start to Finish,” a National Business Institute seminar on one of my practice areas. Admittedly, I was a bit nervous going in. Though this was an area I had taken classes on myself, practiced for most of my career and about which I had written, and though I have been an adjunct professor at Towson for the last three years, last week was my first time instructing professionals.

As the day went on, my nervousness quickly dissipated, and I found myself truly enjoying and personally gaining from the experience. Teaching has the effect, which I felt that day, of reassuring and reaffirming one’s knowledge and competency, allowing the teacher to learn, and allowing for the great reward of passing on knowledge.

One of the feelings I had teaching mirrored a feeling I had when discussing a summary judgment motion with a law clerk a few days later. It was that “I really know this stuff” feeling. It is not to be confused with being conceded or self-congratulatory, but it feels good to know that you have a strong understanding of your area of practice. It means that everything an attorney is doing is sinking in and, for a young attorney, it means that the youthful exuberance is starting to be infused with experiential wisdom.

Teaching is also a tremendous way to learn. One of my law school professors once explained his method of studying when he was in law school was to stand in front of a whiteboard and teach the legal concepts to an audience of no one until he was confident that he fully understood the concepts himself. His philosophy was he did not know the information well enough until he could convey the information like a lecturer.

People learn differently, but whatever learning style one has can be benefited by teaching. In my practice, I teach my law clerks not only what should be done but why that particular approach is preferred. If I do not know the “why,” then the approach requires further analysis and reflection. Coaching mock trial and instructing public speaking classes has forced me to think critically about the most effective ways to argue. The critical analysis necessary to teach and grade or judge others often leads to the introspection necessary for personal growth.

Finally, teaching has the reward of allowing the passage of knowledge. In my classes at Towson, one of the many principals I espouse early and often is every single student has a unique perspective because each person’s set of experiences (conversations, who they have known, what they have seen and read) is distinctive from those of anyone else. I teach them their perspectives are as unique as a person’s DNA and, as a result, their voice is unlike the voice of anyone else in this world. I stress the importance of being willing and able to use those voices when necessary, whether at work, in their personal lives or politically.

I take responsibility in trying to teach law clerks or interns working under me to become good attorneys and professionals. And I like to believe I have had some success. Those beliefs are incredibly rewarding.

Anyone who can to find time to teach, whether in a class setting, or as a mentor, or to law clerks and interns. Those who do become more capable and more fulfilled professionals.