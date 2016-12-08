Vince Jarrett and Alan Cave | RMF Engineering

Division managers Vince Jarrett, PE and Alan Cave, PE, LEED AP, have been named partners with Baltimore-based RMF Engineering.

Jarrett will assume responsibility for RMF’s overall expansion in the field of civil engineering for RMF’s Ohio office. Jarrett is a civil engineer with nearly 20 years of experience in civil / site engineering design and construction administration projects. Jarrett spearheaded the development of RMF’s civil engineering team in Ohio, expanded the office’s traditional engineering practice and enhanced RMF’s work with its core clients. Most notably, he helped Ohio University switch from coal to natural gas, reducing the university’s carbon footprint by 15% and saving the university nearly $1 million annually in fuel costs. He is currently working to expand RMF’s Ohio office into a full service engineering office. Jarrett is a licensed professional engineer with a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from Ohio State University.

Cave will assume responsibility for RMF’s overall expansion in the health care sector. Cave is an electrical engineer with more than 20 years of experience in the architecture / engineering industry. In addition to doubling the revenue of the North Carolina buildings team, Cave bolstered the North Carolina office’s healthcare portfolio, making healthcare a major component of the office’s workload. He has worked on a number of notable projects for clients such as Rex Hospital, National Institutes of Health, North Carolina State University, Wake Technical Community College and others. He is currently working with Duke University Medical Center to design and construct a 500,000-square-foot hospital. Cave is a LEED Accredited Professional with a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from The Citadel, the Military College of South Carolina.

