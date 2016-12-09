Quantcast
Don't Miss

Appeals court wrestles with question of combatant immunity

By: Associated Press Alanna Durkin Richer December 9, 2016

RICHMOND, Va. — The prosecution of a former Russian military officer accused of leading a Taliban attack on American forces is a radical departure from the U.S.'s long practice of treating fighters as enemy combatants instead of criminals, the man's attorney argued Friday. At issue in Irek Hamidullin's appeal is whether the man should have been ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]