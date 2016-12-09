Here’s what to do before and after a cybersecurity breach

As the chief technical officer for the Garden City, New York-based Integris Security, Blake Cornell has heard many reasons why business owners and officials chose not to invest in cyber security protection ̶ “It would never happen to us” or “We don’t have anything important for someone to steal.” “The only secure system is one that ...