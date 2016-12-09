Quantcast
Don't Miss

Ferguson, Peters assume new roles in Md. Senate

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter December 9, 2016

Senators from Baltimore City and Prince George's County will assume new roles in the Senate when the General Assembly reconvenes in about a month. The announcement is part of nearly a dozen changes in Senate leadership announced Friday by Senate President Thomas V. "Mike" Miller Jr. Sen. Bill Ferguson, a second term Baltimore Democrat, will take over ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]