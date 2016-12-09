Quantcast
Don't Miss

Kane Co. will close most operations, lay off 950

By: The Washington Post News Service & Syndicate Thomas Heath and Aaron Gregg December 9, 2016

WASHINGTON - Kane Company, the nation's largest commercial mover, is closing most of its operations as of Sunday and laying off about 950 employees. "We implemented an orderly wind down of the business, where we will cease taking new business and will complete activities on Sunday of this week," Kane Co. President John Kane said in ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]