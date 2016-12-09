Quantcast
Md. ex-high school teacher convicted of ‘up-skirting’ student

By: Associated Press December 9, 2016

BETHESDA — A former Montgomery County teacher has been convicted of sex abuse charges after taking pictures up a student's skirt with his cellphone. The Washington Post reports a judge on Tuesday found 38-year-old Todd Michael Scriber of Gaithersburg guilty of two counts of sex abuse of a minor. Scriber was arrested after a 14-year-old student told ...

