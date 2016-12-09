Bag for Md. firm’s adult stem cell medium could hasten development

Share this: Email

New packaging used for a Maryland firm's product could shorten development time for medical products that use adult human stem cells. Frederick-based RoosterBio Inc.'s human mesenchymal stem/stromal cell expansion medium now comes in a single-use disposable bag, which eliminates the need to transfer media from bottles to bags, the company said in a statement. The bag has multiple weldable or ...