Md. panel to release names of medical marijuana dispensary applicants

By: Associated Press December 9, 2016

ANNAPOLIS — The names of finalists on the path to be licensed to open medical marijuana dispensaries in Maryland are scheduled to be made public. The Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission is set to release the names Friday. Last week, the panel gave preliminary approval for 102 dispensaries in the state. They were chosen in a blind review ...

