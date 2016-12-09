Quantcast
Morgan State-led consortium awarded $1.4M US DOT grant

By: Daily Record Staff December 9, 2016

The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded a $1,402,200 grant to a three-university consortium led by Morgan State University to establish a second University Transportation Center at Morgan. The newly formed Urban Mobility and Equity Center will focus on research to improve the mobility of people and goods in an environmentally sustainable and equitable manner. In ...

