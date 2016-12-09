Planit wins 5 awards at PRSA’s Best In Maryland Gala

Share this: Email

Planit, a Baltimore-based communications, marketing and interactive agency, took home five awards at the PRSA Maryland Chapter’s “Best in Maryland” Awards Gala Thursday at The Belvedere Hotel in Baltimore. Planit was recognized for its work with Maryland Auto Insurance and received Best in Maryland awards in the categories of Internal Communications, Reputation/Brand Management, Webside and Media Kit ...