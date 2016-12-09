Sherita D. Harrison | Morgan State

The Baltimore Station , a residential treatment program supporting veterans and others who are transitioning through the cycle of homelessness and addiction, has named Morgan State University Associate General Counsel Sherita D. Harrison as a member of its board of directors. Previously, Harrison spent almost seven years serving the Maryland Office of the Attorney General, most recently as deputy counsel following her tenure as an assistant attorney general. Prior to working for the State, she was an associate at the Baltimore-based law firm, Brown & Sheehan, LLP.

Harrison brings The Baltimore Station’s board more than 15 years of experience representing a variety of interests, including state and local government municipalities, financial institutions, quasi-public agencies, developers, small businesses and underwriters in various commercial lending transactions, real estate and affordable housing transactions, bond transactions, loan workouts, and transportation matters.

