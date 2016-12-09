Quantcast
USM Chancellor Caret’s bonus out of revised contract

Regents add to his deferred compensation package instead

By: Daily Record Staff December 9, 2016

University System of Maryland Chancellor Robert L. Caret's revised contract no longer contains a performance bonus provision following action from the USM Board of Regents Friday. Under the new compensation agreement, according to a statement from USM, the system will make contributions on Caret's behalf to a deferred compensation plan of $150,000 in January 2017 and $250,000 the following ...

