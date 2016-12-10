Quantcast
Maryland prosecutor guilty of indecent exposure

By: Associated Press December 10, 2016

SNOW HILL — A Maryland county prosecutor has been convicted of indecent exposure and disorderly conduct. A Worcester County jury on Friday convicted Cecil County State's Attorney Edward Rollins III on one count each of indecent exposure and disorderly conduct but acquitted him on two similar charges. Rollins will be sentenced later. Indecent exposure carries up to ...

