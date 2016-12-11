Quantcast
Don't Miss

Hogan, Md. lawmakers to collide over transportation law

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter December 11, 2016

An effort to repeal a recently enacted law that requires the state to score and rank local transportation projects will be part of Gov. Larry Hogan's legislative package when the 2017 session begins in less than a month. Hogan speaking on Friday said he would include a repeal of the law to fulfill a promise he ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]