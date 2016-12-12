Quantcast
ANTWANN D. GIBSON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff December 12, 2016

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Traffic stop Appellant, Antwann Gibson, appeals the Circuit Court for Dorchester County’s decision to deny his motion to suppress. Gibson was charged with three counts of handgun possession in the District Court for Dorchester County. The case was transferred to the circuit court upon Gibson’s request for a ...

