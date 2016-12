Maryland State Fair Assistant General Manager Becky Brashear, CFE was elected chair of the International Association of Fairs and Expositions. IAFE’s mission is to lead in representing and facilitating the evolving interests of local, national and international agricultural fairs, exhibition and show associations.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.