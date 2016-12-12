Beverly Jenkins | Ellin & Tucker

Beverly Jenkins has joined Ellin & Tucker, the Baltimore-based public accounting and business consulting firm, as a tax principal.

In her new role, Jenkins will help expand Ellin & Tucker’s notable real estate practice, which includes developers, property management firms and real estate investors. Jenkins brings to Ellin & Tucker more than 20 years of tax experience and extensive knowledge in the real estate industry, including two decades of practicing taxation at Ernst & Young.

Jenkins is an expert in tax reporting, compliance and management advisory services for real estate firms, business owners and investors, as well as corporate partnerships. She will leverage both her tax expertise and her elite status as an enrolled agent to support Ellin & Tucker’s diverse base of real estate clients.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.