Quantcast
Don't Miss

Beverly Jenkins | Ellin & Tucker

By: Daily Record Staff December 12, 2016

jenkins-beverly-ellin-tuckerBeverly Jenkins has joined Ellin & Tucker, the Baltimore-based public accounting and business consulting firm, as a tax principal.

In her new role, Jenkins will help expand Ellin & Tucker’s notable real estate practice, which includes developers, property management firms and real estate investors. Jenkins brings to Ellin & Tucker more than 20 years of tax experience and extensive knowledge in the real estate industry, including two decades of practicing taxation at Ernst & Young.

Jenkins is an expert in tax reporting, compliance and management advisory services for real estate firms, business owners and investors, as well as corporate partnerships. She will leverage both her tax expertise and her elite status as an enrolled agent to support Ellin & Tucker’s diverse base of real estate clients.

 

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.
More Movers and Shakers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]