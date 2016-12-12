Quantcast
New charges in fire that destroyed Dewey Beach restaurant

By: Associated Press December 12, 2016

DEWEY BEACH, Del. — Delaware prosecutors have filed charges against a woman who police say destroyed a Dewey Beach restaurant after she ran her car into it. Media outlets report that 36-year-old Michelle Small of Wyoming, Delaware was charged in Superior Court on Dec. 5 with DUI and criminal mischief in excess of $1,000. Dewey Beach police ...

