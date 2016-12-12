Quantcast
High court turns away appeal from former AIG executives

By: Associated Press December 12, 2016

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court won't hear an appeal from two former American International Group executives seeking to avoid civil fraud claims on charges they hid hundreds of millions of dollars in losses from investors. The justices on Monday let stand a lower court ruling that said former chief executive officer Maurice Greenberg and former chief ...

