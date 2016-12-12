Quantcast
Johns Hopkins says checklist cuts blood testing for kids

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer December 12, 2016

Johns Hopkins researchers believe the use of a checklist of protocols before drawing blood will result in fewer needle pricks for critically ill children. Researchers were concerned about the overreliance on the use of blood cultures on patients with symptoms such as a fever. Those tests can lead to false positives, which result in longer hospital ...

