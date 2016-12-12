Quantcast
Don't Miss

Lead paint pioneer Saul Kerpelman retires from law practice

By: Lauren Kirkwood Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 12, 2016

Veteran lead paint litigator Saul E. Kerpelman, whose Baltimore law firm has handled more than 4,000 childhood lead poisoning cases since he founded the firm almost three decades ago, retired Friday from the active practice of law. Kerpelman’s former colleagues, attorneys Brian S. Brown and Leah K. Barron, have assumed operations of the firm, Saul E. ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]