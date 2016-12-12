Lead paint pioneer Saul Kerpelman retires from law practice

Share this: Email

Veteran lead paint litigator Saul E. Kerpelman, whose Baltimore law firm has handled more than 4,000 childhood lead poisoning cases since he founded the firm almost three decades ago, retired Friday from the active practice of law. Kerpelman’s former colleagues, attorneys Brian S. Brown and Leah K. Barron, have assumed operations of the firm, Saul E. ...