Quantcast
Don't Miss

Lionel Richie, Mariah Carey to start 2017 tour in Baltimore

By: Associated Press Mesfin Fekadu December 12, 2016

NEW YORK — Get ready to party all night long with Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey. The singers announced Monday they are joining forces for the All The Hits Tour, which kicks off in Baltimore on March 15, 2017. Tickets for the 35-date tour, starring Richie with Carey as a special guest, go on sale Saturday. Both Richie ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]