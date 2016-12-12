Quantcast
Don't Miss

Speeding driver in Md. crash that killed 3 sentenced to 12 years

By: Associated Press December 12, 2016

ROCKVILLE— A man who prosecutors say was driving 115 mph when his car slammed into a vehicle and killed three people has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. The Washington Post reports that 21-one-year-old Ogulcan Atakoglu was sentenced Friday in Montgomery County Circuit Court. He pleaded guilty to three counts of vehicular manslaughter. Authorities say on ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]