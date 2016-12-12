Speeding driver in Md. crash that killed 3 sentenced to 12 years

Share this: Email

ROCKVILLE— A man who prosecutors say was driving 115 mph when his car slammed into a vehicle and killed three people has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. The Washington Post reports that 21-one-year-old Ogulcan Atakoglu was sentenced Friday in Montgomery County Circuit Court. He pleaded guilty to three counts of vehicular manslaughter. Authorities say on ...