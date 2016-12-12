Quantcast
Md. lice-removal specialist helps clients ban pesky critters

By: The Frederick-News Post Brandi Bottalico December 12, 2016

URBANA — Cathlyn Lynch is nitpicky when it comes to lice. While there's no harm in smothering someone's hair in mayonnaise, Listerine, tea tree oil or other strange lice solutions recommended online, she said the fix is in picking out every last one of the nits — lice eggs found in human hair. "At the end of ...

