Lockheed’s stock falls after Trump tweets about F-35 fighter

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Defense stocks plunged as President-elect Donald Trump took aim at another high-profile military program: Lockheed Martin Corp.’s F-35 fighter jet, the Pentagon’s most expensive weapons system. “The F-35 program and cost is out of control,” Trump posted Monday on Twitter. “Billions of dollars can and will be saved on military (and other) purchases after January 20th,” ...