Md. Legal Aid to conduct Coats and Clinics program

By: Daily Record Staff December 12, 2016

Maryland Legal Aid represetatives will distribute free coats and free legal advice and record expungements in Baltimore and Hagerstown this month during its Coats and Clinics program. Maryland Legal Aiid, Clothes4Souls and Macy's, as well as volunteers from  St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, Enoch Pratt Free Library, No Boundaries Coalition, Baltimore Police Department, and Children in ...

