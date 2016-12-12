Profiles adds 4 to client roster

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Profiles Inc., the Baltimore-based marketing and communications firm, announced Monday the addition of four clients – CaliBurger, TranZed Apprenticeship Services, Everyman Theatre and Nacho Mama’s Towson. “We are pleased to have been tapped by companies and organizations that recognize Profiles’ expertise in creating break-through marketing and communications programs,” said Amy Elias, Profiles founder and CEO. CaliBurger, a ...