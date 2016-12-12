Quantcast
ROBERT HOROWITZ, et ux. v. SELZER, GURVITCH, RABIN, WERTHEIMER, POLOTT & OBECNY, P.C.,

By: Daily Record Staff December 12, 2016

Civil litigation -- Effort to collect judgment -- Motion to condemn bank assets Selzer Gurvitch Rabin Wertheimer Polott & Obecny, PC (the “Firm”) obtained a judgment in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County against the appellants, Robert and Cathy Horowitz, and has tried, without success, to collect it. The Firm obtained several writs of execution against ...

