ROBERT HOROWITZ, et ux. v. ZIPIN LAW FIRM, LLC

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Civil litigation -- Service -- Motion for alternative service Appellants, Robert and Cathy Horowitz (“the Horowitzes”), appeal from the September 11, 2015 orders of the Circuit Court for Montgomery County granting the motion to dismiss and motion for summary judgment filed by appellee, the Zipin Law Firm (“ZLF”) and denying the Horowitzes’ motions for summary judgment ...