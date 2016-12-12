Sol Garay | Bambeco

Baltimore-based sustainable home goods brand Bambeco, Inc. has announced the appointment of Sol Garay to its senior executive team. Garay will serve as the company’s chief merchandising officer and brings more than 20 years of expertise to her new role. She will oversee development and execution of Bambeco’s merchandising strategies, which play a pivotal part in reaching organizational goals and continuing the company’s rapid growth momentum. Garay aims to bring a global perspective to the company along with her passion for finding beautiful, unique products that tell a story.

