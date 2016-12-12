Quantcast
Stevenson University receives $1.2M gift from former president’s estate

By: Daily Record Staff December 12, 2016

Stevenson University has received a $1.2 million gift from the estate of the late Carolyn Manuszak, who served as president of Villa Julie College from 1965 to 1999. The gift will support the Carolyn Manuszak Scholarship in Memory of Dr. T. J. Manuszak, her father. “Carolyn’s gift is one of the largest that we have received and ...

