TIMOTHY DARREL HENSON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure -- Jury instruction -- Voluntary intoxication At the conclusion of a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Charles County, Timothy Darrel Henson, appellant, was found guilty of arson, Maryland Code (2002, 2012 Repl. Vol.), Criminal Law Article, § 6-102(a). The court sentenced Henson to a 30-year period of incarceration, with all but ten ...