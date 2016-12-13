Angela Singleton | TEDCO

Angela Singleton has been promoted to the deal team as a portfolio manager at Maryland Technology Development Corporation.

After four years mentoring technology startups as part of TEDCO’s rural business innovation initiative, Singleton will evaluate and provide assistance to companies seeking and awarded funding from TEDCO’s Seed Investment Fund.

Prior to joining TEDCO, she invented and patented a footwear technology and formed a company to commercialize her own invention. She also worked in brand management at Procter & Gamble and asset management at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Singleton earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, a Master of Science from Cornell University and am Master of Business Administration from Yale University.

