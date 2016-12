Womble Carlyle Sandridge & Rice LLP attorney David Hamilton has been named to the 2017 list of Maryland Super Lawyers in the category of business litigation and attorney Heather Pruger has been honored as a 2017 Maryland Rising Star in the mergers and acquisitions category.

