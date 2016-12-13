FEATURED MOVER | Shawn Smith, Jellyfish

Share this: Email

Jellyfish, a global digital marketing agency, has named Shawn Smith its U.S. director of social media. In this role, Smith will oversee the Jellyfish social media team, build upon the agency’s existing capabilities and craft successful, data-driven campaigns for clients. His hiring marks the 51st hire for Jellyfish in 2016..

Before joining Jellyfish, Smith was a freelance web strategist and social media consultant, driving long-term traffic and diverse earned and paid placements for clients at Wiredset and Trendrr, a social media analytics and listening tool that is now part of Twitter. Smith specialized in social sharing and marketing tactics on projects for Comedy Central, VH1, Spike (including UFC’s “The Ultimate Fighter” and Star Wars), Sony Pictures (Crackle and Monty Python), Universal Music and Ultra Records, including Pitbull’s “I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho)”.

Add to this his new media beginnings at both indie music blogs Broken Dial and Radio Exile (BT Digital Music award top music blog 2 years in a row), he managed and assisted on digital marketing campaigns for Lil Jon, Pitbull and the Ying Yang Twins, The Holloways and The Cinematics while at TVT Records.

Smith also spent time as the chief marketing officer of InsidePulse.com from 2004 to 2014 and editor-in-chief of the MMA web site Inside Fights, covering numerous UFC, Bellator and regional MMA promotions. He also hosted the MMA podcast, “MMA 24/7″

Outside of the office, Smith enjoys soccer, screenwriting, stereo headphones, vinyl records and “finding cool stuff.”

ABOUT SHAWN SMITH

Resides in:

Baltimore

Education:

Bachelor of Arts in psychology with a minor in philosophy from Post University

Best seats for an MMA title fight or World Cup soccer…which do you choose?

Depends on the participants, but I think World Cup game takes it.

If you had not chosen digital marketing as a profession, what profession would you choose and why?

I originally got into psychology to design toys and run think tanks for children on products. I kept much of my collection from childhood, so I understand these attachments that kids have to their own toys.

Favorite vacation:

Hawaii. Visited the “Big Island” about 10 years ago and decided that I want to retire there. Had never considered that before, but it’s beauty and simplicity won my wife and me over.

When I want to relax, I … :

Write. Screenwriting has been a creative outlet for me for close to 10 years. Working on structure, dialogue and story helps me clear out some cobwebs.

Favorite book:

Anything by Carl Hiaasen

Favorite band:

Delta Spirit

Favorite pop culture item:

Signed “24” promo picture of Kiefer Sutherland

Favorite quotation:

It’s a tie. “I cannot afford the luxury of a negative thought” and “Email is a singularly ineffective means of communication.”

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.