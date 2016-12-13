Gabrielle M. Duvall, Andrew M. Goldstein, Gerald W. Heller, Jennifer Larkin Kneeland, John “Jack” R. Orrick Jr., Barbara A. Sears, Richard M. Zeidman, Heather Dlhopolsky and John T. Farnum | Linowes and Blocher

Gabrielle M. Duvall, Andrew M. Goldstein, Gerald W. Heller, Jennifer Larkin Kneeland, John “Jack” R. Orrick Jr., Barbara A. Sears, Richard M. Zeidman, Heather Dlhopolsky and John T. Farnum, all attorneys with Linowes and Blocher LLP, were named to the list of 2017 Maryland Super Lawyers.

Also, two other attorneys, Heather Dlhopolsky and John T. Farnum, were recognized in the 2017 Maryland Rising Star category.

Duvall was named in the bankruptcy: business category. Duvall’s practice focuses on all aspects of business restructurings, including representation of debtors, creditors and creditor committees in commercial bankruptcies and workouts.

Goldstein was named in the real estate category. Goldstein’s principal areas of practice are real estate acquisitions and sales, commercial leasing, and real estate finance. He represents builders, developers, tenants and institutional users of real property. He has particular experience in land development matters.

Heller was named in the business litigation category. Heller’s areas of practice focus on complex commercial and business litigation and arbitration. He has represented clients in a wide variety of matters, including corporate and partnership disputes, and in litigation involving real estate, title and other insurance, employment, environmental, banking and construction issues.

Kneeland was named in the bankruptcy: business category. Kneeland focuses her practice on business restructuring, workouts, and bankruptcy and creditors’ rights. She also has extensive business litigation and arbitration experience involving banking, real estate, contract and insurance disputes. In connection with litigation matters, Kneeland regularly appears in state and federal courts in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia.

Orrick was named in the business/corporate category. Orrick concentrates in general corporate law, with emphasis on business acquisitions and sales, business financings and other business transactions. He has represented numerous clients in public and private securities offerings and has extensive experience representing a wide variety of corporate and individual clients, including financial institutions, in diverse commercial transactions. Orrick also has represented clients in municipal bond offerings and other complex real estate financing transactions.

Sears was named in the land use/zoning category. Sears has served as managing partner of the firm and practice leader of the land use group. She represents land owners, developers and builders in land use, real estate, administrative and municipal law matters before administrative boards and agencies, legislative bodies and state and federal courts. Sears assists local, regional and national clients in complex matters involving zoning, master planning, subdivision, special exceptions, variances, building and other construction permits and approvals, and related facets of the development process. She also handles litigation arising from these areas, including administrative appeals.

Zeidman was named in the real estate category. Zeidman’s primary areas of practice are commercial real estate development and finance including acquisition, development and disposition of improved and unimproved property, and municipal leasing and contracting, ground leasing and commercial leasing. He has represented public company and private developers throughout the region and specializes in public/private ventures and mixed-use projects involving municipalities, agencies and the Federal government.

Dlhopolsky was named as a Rising Star in the land use/zoning category. Dlhopolsky’s practice focuses on all matters relating to zoning, subdivision, site plan, and other land use-related issues in Montgomery, Prince George’s and Charles counties.

Farnum was named a Rising Star in the creditor debtor rights category. Farnum concentrates his practice on litigation involving bankruptcy, creditors’ rights, business disputes and real estate. He has substantial experience representing financial institutions, commercial landlords, developers, investors, asset purchasers, creditors’ committees and other parties in bankruptcy proceedings across the United States.

