Johns Hopkins joins alliance to expand college access

By: Sean Wallace December 13, 2016

The Johns Hopkins University is joining 29 other colleges and universities to expand by at least 50,000 the number of talented low- and moderate-income students at the U.S. undergraduate institutions with the highest graduation rates. The new American Talent Initiative, supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies, brings together a diverse set of public and private institutions. Each commits ...

