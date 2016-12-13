Quantcast
Mandatory e-filing expands to four new counties in Md.

By: Lauren Kirkwood Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 13, 2016

Maryland’s electronic case filing system, known as Maryland Electronic Courts (MDEC), has expanded to Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester counties on the Eastern Shore. Starting Monday, attorneys filing civil and criminal cases in district and circuit court in those counties, as well as appellate court filings that originate there, are required to use the e-filing system. ...

