Md. modular space rental firm buys fleet of mobile offices in Tenn.

By: Daily Record Staff December 13, 2016

A Maryland provider of modular space rental services has acquired a fleet of mobile office units in Tennessee. Towson-based New Acton Mobile Industries LLC bought the fleet from Mobile Mini Inc, its second acquisition from the company in the past two years. The company would not disclose the terms of the deal or reveal how many mobile office units ...

