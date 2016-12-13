Quantcast
Md. donor egg bank sold to California egg, sperm and stem cell firm

December 13, 2016

Rockville-based Donor Egg Bank USA was bought by California Cryobank, a company that specializes in reproductive tissue donor services and stem cell banking.

