Quantcast
Don't Miss

2 Metro cars separate from rest of train in Maryland

By: Associated Press December 13, 2016

ROCKVILLE — Metro says two cars separated from the rest of a train at a station in Maryland. Metro says no one was hurt in the incident involving an eight-car train at the Twinbrook Station in Rockville on Monday and safety systems kicked in to stop the cars. Most of the 40 passengers were able to get ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]