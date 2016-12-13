Md. biotech firm gets patent for its whooping cough drug candidate

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A Maryland firm has received a patent for a drug it is developing to prevent and treat pertussis, also known as whooping cough. Synthetic Biologics Inc., a Rockville firm that develops therapeutics focused on the gut microbiome, received a U.S. composition of matter patent for the preclinical drug candidate, called SYN-005. The patent, No. 9,512,204, is also owned by ...